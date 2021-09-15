Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen has admitted that she underwent a cosmetic surgical procedure to have fat removed from her cheeks, per a recent Instagram Story she shared. She wrote: “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here.”

She added, “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?”

“no shame in my dr diamond game,” she captioned the clip.

Dr. Jason Diamond stars in E!’s Dr. 9021 and Netflix’s Celebrity Plastic Surgeons. Teigen has opened up about work she’s had in the past, including lipo to her armpits, breast augmentation and subsequent removal.