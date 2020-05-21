Chrissy Teigen Says It ‘Sucks’ That The New York Times Booted Her Critic Alison Roman

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen is not greeting the ousting of her Alison Roman with glee. Roman, a chef and budding food personality created quite a controversy when she dragged the model-turned-author Teigen as a sell-out who runs a “content farm” on social media in an interview with The New Consumer.

Fans quickly mounted a social media backlash against Roman, and Teigen herself got involved, temporarily dropping off social media and saying she was “bummed out” over Roman’s assessment of work, especially after she’d publicly supporter her so many times.

This week, it was revealed that Roman’s New York Times food column was put on hiatus after the drama. When the news broke, Teigen responded to a post praising Roman’s shallot pasta pasta, which Teigen agrees is a “very good recipe.”

"I hope we can laugh about it one day but I'm not happy with the NYT leave so she def can't laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way," she wrote Wednesday.

She also responded to a tweet from New York Times opinion writer Bari Weiss who wrote that all she had to do to be “cancelled” was to “criticize a celebrity.”

"I don't like this one bit," Teigen replied. "I'm doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known."