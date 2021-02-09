Chrissy Teigen Says Losing Jack Saved Her

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, and opened up about how her pregnancy loss transformed her, and “in a way, it really saved” her.

The 35-year-old model and cookbook author lost her third child, Jack, halfway through her pregnancy. She and her husband John Legend have been open about their journey through grief.

DeGeneres told Teigen that the was “super brave” for sharing her “raw” photos from the hospital right after losing their son in September.

Teigen said: “It was so, even looking at those pictures now, it seems like so long ago. And also, of course, everything was such a blur. Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I'm still coming to terms with it in a way. I go through my closet, and I see you know, and I see full outfits, and I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, and so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders of them, but being Thai and being raised in a house that was really open about loss I think it was really helpful because I can see it can be a beautiful thing. It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person.” (1:08 OC: . . .like a new person.)

She added: “You really gain this incredible amount of empathy. And I really, somehow, think I'm a better person now. And I just have the best support system ever.”

Teigen said that Miles, 2, and Luna, 4, are keeping Jack‘s memory alive. “It's been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him,” Teigen says. “We'll be going to the beach or something and they'll say, 'Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he's up in the clouds?' It's just so beautiful and so sweet.”