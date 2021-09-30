Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Teigen Snaps Back At Heather McDonald

Chrissy Teigen Snaps Back At Heather McDonald

Chrissy Teigen appeared to tell Heather McDonald to “f*ck off” after the comedian called her a "hypocrite" on a recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday (Sept. 28th) the model posted a photo with her eyes closed, writing that she doesn’t “care about curating [her] Instagram to be perfection.”

McDonald called it a “humble brag” in the comments and then reposted the photo to her own Instagram, writing, “I’m just having one of those days where I had to point out the #hypocrite on IG. I can’t be the only one that can see through this BS. Prayers for Chrissy that she comes up with some new ideas. 🙏”

Later that day Tiegen seemed to respond in her Instagram story, writing, “I didn’t sleep at all last night, as john can attest. I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly 1 year ago, losing our baby. So maybe I’m a little sensitive today but f–k off.”

