Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out for the First Time After Losing Pregnancy

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen is letting fans know she’s “okay.” Teigen and her husband John Legend were expecting a third child together, but after a rough pregnancy, the model and cookbook author lost the baby. They documented their pregnancy and loss for fans, who went into mourning with them.

“We are quiet but we are okay,” Teigen, 34, wrote in a brief note on Instagram. “Love you all so much.”

She also shared a screengrab of tweets from Legend, including one in which he shared a link to his performance of “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards. “This is for Chrissy,” he wrote, adding, “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

He continued: “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

Teigen and Legend share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.