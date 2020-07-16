Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out on Being Victim of Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theories

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen is concerned about her family’s safety. Internet trolls continue to accuse her of somehow being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal. As many will recall, the late Epstein was convicted of sex trafficking, and several public figures, most prominently Prince Andrew, are being investigated for their ties to the sex offender.

The connection between Teigen and Epstein began when Teigen’s name was listed as being on a flight log for his plane. Tom Hanks has also been linked to the plane. But according to Reuters, there is no truth to the claims. Teigen has also never been formally named by authorities as a person with a link. But the conspiracies continue.

The chef and supermodel took to Twitter to say that she had recently deleted over 60,000 tweets because she "cannot f–king STAND" the individuals who are using her tweets as alleged evidence of her connection to Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She continued, "I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f–king operative."

Teigen tweeted early Wednesday: “I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls’”.

She added: “Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm’s. People I’ve never met have been so, so kind and huge thank you to @yashar especially”.

She wrote: “Yashar has spent the entire day helping me, non stop. And sends me funny pictures. And lets me vent and cry. And gives me his therapists. I love you, man.”