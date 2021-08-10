Chrissy Teigen Talks Insecurity, Social Media, Therapy

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen is trying to turn things around. Over the weekend, Teigen attended Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party at his home in Martha’s Vineyard with her husband John Legend and a raft of other stars, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Steven Spielberg. The event was scaled back due to the spread of COVID’s delta variant.

Teigen has been open about her struggle to readjust after being outed and apologizing for cyberbullying Courtney Stodden. She posted images of herself and Legend, and admitted that she spent way too much time thinking about it. “Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel. For truly so long that I realized I am happy I'm in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let's bump it to three,” she joked in the caption.