Chrissy Teigen Thanks POTUS for Unfollowing Her

Free to be you and me! Chrissy Teigen begged President Joe Biden to follow her after his inauguration, eager to be on better terms with the POTUS following her toxic relationship with Donald Trump. And then he did! Her victory was short-lived though, and she was soon filled with regret.

She wrote: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

Shortly thereafter, the mother of two made a profanity-laced announcement of her success.

“b—h f–k s–t s–k the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Biden just follows a dozen handles.