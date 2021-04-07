Chrissy Teigen Wants Son To Embrace Emotions

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen is raising her son Miles, 2, to embrace his emotions, she tells People. Teigen, a supermodel and cookbook author, shares Luna, 4, and Miles with her husband John Legend.

Teigen explains: "Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

Legend is all-in. “There is no 'Be a man' in our house," she adds. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."

Luna is also like Mom. "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," says Teigen. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."