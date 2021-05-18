Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Teigen’s Cookware Pulled From Macy’s as Fallout Continues

Chrissy Teigen’s Cookware Pulled From Macy’s as Fallout Continues

PRPhotos.com
Chrissy Teigen‘s cookware line has been pulled from Macy’s website. Her line has also been dropped by Target. Teigen apologized after Courtney Stodden called her out for harassing them for years, and telling her on Twitter to take a “dirt nap.”

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Teigen admitted Wednesday.

“I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” she wrote.

“I am so sorry I let you guys down,” she told fans. “I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Stodden identifies as nonbinary. The bullying occurred when Stodden was 16 and married to the 51-year-old Doug Hutchison.

