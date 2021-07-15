Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Teigen’s Mental Health Is Suffering After Being Canceled

Chrissy Teigen’s Mental Health Is Suffering After Being Canceled

Chrissy Teigen is struggling with her mental health after being canceled over bullying claims. 

The cookbook author wrote on Instagram Wednesday (July 14th), “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

She continued, “I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.”

Teigen came under fire in May when Courtney Stodden accused the former model of sending messages telling them to kill themselves and saying things like, “I can’t wait for you to die.”  She publicly apologized on Twitter and in a lengthy post on Medium. 

