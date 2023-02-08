Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans + More!

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS WILL PROBABLY BE CHRISTINA APPLEGATE’S ‘LAST AWARDS SHOW AS AN ACTOR:’ Christina Applegate is looking forward to the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month, but she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Tuesday (February 7th), “It's my last awards show as an actor probably, so it's kind of a big deal.” The Dead to Me actress revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, and she spoke with the outlet about how that’s affected her acting career. “Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment,” she said. Applegate is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Dead To Me. While working on the third and final season of the show, she said, “I was a wreck every day, but most of that wreck would take place in my trailer by myself. But there were times I'd break down on set and be like, 'I can't, we have to take a break, I need a half-hour,' and everyone was so loving that it was OK.”

PAUL RUDD GAVE CHRIS EVANS ADVICE ON BEING ‘SEXIEST MAN ALIVE:’ Paul Rudd told People recently that he filled Chris Evans in on what to expect after he was named the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2022. Rudd was People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. “Oh, yeah. I absolutely said, 'Look, here's the deal, Chris. This comes with a lot of responsibility,” Rudd joked. “If you want to sit down and maybe have like, we'll probably need to spend the day, it's going to take hours, because there's a lot you have to live up to and there's a lot expected of you. And if you want to have like a real strategy session or what it's been like and what's required, I'm available. And I gave him a series of days.” The Ant-Man actor added, “Yeah, he's never returned one text. But he's absolutely busy. He's the Sexiest Man Alive. There are no days off for that.”

JONATHAN MAJORS SAYS HE AND MICHAEL B. JORDAN TALK ‘GIRL TROUBLES:’ Jonathan Majors opened up about his friendship with his Creed III costar, Michael B. Jordan, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere Monday (February 6th). “We have a very amicable relationship that's my best buddy,” Majors said. “We support each other on a day to day, so, if it's Marvel it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day — whatever, whatever. He's my brother.”

BRANDI GLANVILLE SEEMINGLY DENIES TOUCHING CAROLINE MANZO’S ‘VAGINAL AREA:’ On Monday (February 6th), Page Six reported that Brandi Glanville did more than give Caroline Manzo “unwanted kisses” while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Sources told the outlet that Glanville “pinned Caroline against the wall” and “touched Manzo’s breast area and vaginal area” over her clothes. Later, Glanville seemed to deny this in a tweet. “Check your sources people!!!!” she wrote, along with a poop emoji on Monday (February 6th). Glanville and Manzos have both exited the show since the alleged incident took place. Peacock released a statement earlier in the week that reads, “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”