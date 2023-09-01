Christine Baumgartner Cries In Court Amid Child Support Battle With Kevin Costner

Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, held back tears during divorce proceedings Thursday (August 31st), as she requested a higher monthly child support payment from the Yellowstone actor. Both Baumgartner and Costner were present at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, for the proceedings.

People reports that Baumgartner is requesting $161,592 each month to provide for their three children, compared with Costner’s offer of $60,000 each month.

The designer’s lawyer, John Rydell, said during Thursday’s (August 31st) hearing that a luxurious lifestyle is “in their DNA at this point.” Baumgartner got visibly emotional while flipping through evidentiary photos and told the court, “It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience."

It was also revealed in court on Thursday (August 31st) that the Santa Barbara estate the former couple shared contains a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool, and two guest houses. Baumgartner said their children are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home,” and that their “surf garage” is 50 steps from “toes in the water."