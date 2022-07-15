Home » Entertainment » Christopher Meloni Works Out Naked In New Peloton Ad

Christopher Meloni Works Out Naked In New Peloton Ad

Christopher Meloni is baring it all in a new advertisement for Peloton. The Law & Order actor can be seen working out completely naked in the video created to promote Peloton’s fitness app.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange. Honestly, I don't get it,” he says.

Meloni does bicep curls with a set of dumbbells, holds a yoga pose outside by a pool, and runs in a park as a dog barks at him—all in the buff.

The ad wraps by mocking the opening of every Law & Order episode. A voiceover actor with a deep voice says, “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups. Those who wear pants and Christopher Meloni.”

