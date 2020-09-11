Chuck Norris Sues Over ED Ads

PRPhotos.com

Chuck Norris is not excited to see that a company is using his masculine rep to sell, as TMZ puts it, “boner pills,” per a new suit obtained by the site.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star is suing a company that appears to go by different names—Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics—for using his name to promote a Viagra-like drug named Provitra. Norris claims his wife Gena, who is also suing, discovered the scam in June when she saw an ad headlined, “A Tragic End Today for Chuck Norris.”

Per the suit, once the ad is clicked, the reader is taken to a site that appears to show a Fox News article with the headline, “Big Pharma In Outrage Over Norris' New ED Product…Chuck Kicks Back With This!”

The fake article features a photo of the pair and includes false claims, such as he “revealed his new Erectile Dysfunction cure on the Dr. Phil Show.”