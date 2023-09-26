Cindy Crawford Opens Up About Her Marriage To Richard Gere

PRPhotos.com

Cindy Crawford spoke about her short-lived marriage with Richard Gere on the new Apple TV+ series The Super Models. The pair met in 1988 and eloped in Las Vegas in 1991, before getting divorced in 1995.

“I think I was 22 when we met,” the Fair Game actress said in the new series. Gere was almost 40 at the time. “In the beginning of a relationship, when you’re a young woman, you’re like, ‘You like baseball? I like baseball. Oh, you’re really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll try that …”

She added, “You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with.” Crawford has been quiet about her marriage to the Pretty Woman actor in the past—even leaving him out of her 2015 autobiography titled Becoming.