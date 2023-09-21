Cindy Crawford Says Oprah Winfrey’s Behavior Towards Her In 1986 Was ‘So Not OK’

PRPhotos.com

On the Apple TV+ series The Super Models, released on Wednesday (September 20th), Cindy Crawford reflected on her first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1986. Commenting on the way Oprah treated her at the time, the 3rd Rock from the Sun actress said it was “so not okay.”

"Did she always have this body?” Oprah asks Crawford’s rep, John Casablancas, in a clip from the episode. “Now this is what I call a body.”

Looking back at this interaction, Crawford said on The Super Models, "I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.'”

She added, “In the moment I didn't recognize it, and watching it back I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. That was so not OK, really.' Especially from Oprah."