Clare Crawley Breaks Silence Over Split

Clare Crawley is breaking her silence on her shocking split from Dale Moss. As it turns out, the Bachelorette says she was as shocked as the rest of us. In a statement on Instagram, she said she learned of the split from the internet.

“I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this,” she began. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

“This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this,” she continued. “2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Concluding, she acknowledged their “relationship was not perfect,” but said she “was genuinely invested with all of my heart.”

“I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love,” she wrote. “XO Clare.”

The pair got engaged after a whirlwind courtship on the ABC show, and she exited early, to be replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Meanwhile, E! is reporting that Moss has been cheating on Crawley with an unnamed woman. A source told People of their split: “Clare feels blindsided by the split. She genuinely thought they could make things work and after everything she's been through, she can't believe she's in this place again.”