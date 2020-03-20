Clare Crawley To Get Casting Do-Over

PRPhotos.com

Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season hasn’t even started, but the scandals keep coming! First, the 38-year-old had to endure the mockery of her exes and social media for being the oldest Bachelorette in history and striking out a record four times in Bachelor Nation already, then … the coronavirus pandemic happened and her season was delayed.

Sigh. But it seems the uproar and the pandemic may have created the perfect storm of chaos for Crawley. Longtime host Chris Harrison revealed on Instagram Live that the much-derided casting choices (most of them men were in their 20s) would be reconsidered.

Harrison said the production hiatus was creating an opportunity for new contestants: "The chances are, for everybody to be able to put their life on hold and come back again is very slim. So yeah, we are still casting, so if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here.”

He added: "There will be some different guys. Maybe it’ll be completely different guys, maybe it’ll be a mixture. Who knows? We really don’t know, with the way the world is right now, with everybody’s schedule.”

Crawley is on board, having previously said she hopes people still continue to vie for a spot on the show.