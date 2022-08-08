Clu Gulager, Roger E. Mosley, Mike Tyson + More!

CLU GULAGER DIES AT 93: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Tall Man actor Clu Gulager passed away on Friday (August 5th) due to natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager starred in movies such as The Virginian, The Last Picture Show, and The Return of the Living Dead. He also held roles in The Killers, McQ, Blue Jay, Tangerine, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His family said in a statement, “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side — always — of the oppressed. He was good-humored, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous.”

ROGER E. MOSLEY DIES AT 83: Deadline reports that Magnum P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley died on Sunday morning (August 7th) at the age of 83. Mosley is best known for his role as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the Magnum P.I. television series. He appeared on a variety of television shows over the years, including Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, McCloud, The Rockford Files, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, and Starsky and Hutch. His film credits include The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, McQ, The Greatest, and Semi-Tough.

MIKE TYSON SAYS HULU STOLE HIS LIFE STORY FOR NEW SERIES: Mike Tyson has a bone to pick with Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former boxer is not happy with the streaming platform’s limited series Mike, which follows his life and career. Tyson posted to Instagram on Saturday (August 6th), “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.” He also wrote on Twitter, “Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.”

PETER JACKSON CLAIMS ‘RINGS OF POWER’ TEAM GHOSTED HIM: Peter Jackson has an explanation for why he wasn’t involved in Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power. In a recent interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Academy-Award winning director said, “They asked me if I wanted to be involved — writer-producer Fran Walsh and I — and I said, 'That's an impossible question to answer without seeing a script.'” Apparently, the Rings of Power team promised to send him the scripts when they were done—but they didn’t. “The scripts never showed up. That's the last thing I heard,” Jackson said.