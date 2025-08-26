‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Developing ‘Knight Rider’ Movie

Getty Images

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald – the creators behind the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai – are in early discussions to write and direct a feature film adaptation of the 1980s action series Knight Rider. The original Knight Rider centered on Michael Knight, a detective who becomes an agent for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG), and his partnership with the advanced, AI-powered car KITT. Hurwitz and Schlossberg are in talks to direct the Knight Rider film, while the trio will collaborate on the screenplay. The new adaptation aims to bring a fresh perspective to the classic property, much like Cobra Kai did for The Karate Kid. The same producing team is also developing projects based on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Harold & Kumar. (THR)