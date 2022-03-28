CODA And Dune Win Big At The Oscars, Will Smith And Chris Rock Get Censored

The 94th Academy Awards, Hollywood’s big night returned on Sunday night (3-27).
CODA, won all three of its nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor, which went to Troy Kotsur.
Out of ten nods, Dune took home six Oscars, including Best Cinematography, Visual Effects and Best Production Design. Jane Campion won Best Director for Power of The Dog.
There were plenty of funny moments and jabs to the audience by hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes who seamlessly steered the evening.
Chris Rock will be remembered for taking a joke too far about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett. While Chris Rock was still talking, Will walked up to the stage and pretended to hit him. At first it seemed scripted, until he sat back down and the show was muted while he seemed to cuss at Chris Rock from his seat.
Later, during Will Smith’s acceptance speech for Best Actor, he acknowledged what happened. He talked about how his character in King Richard protected women. And in tears, he said, “I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and concern.” He then apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees.
Jessica Chastain won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
There were several highlights including a salute to the 50th anniversary of The God Father. Francis Ford Coppola made a speech with Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro at his side. There were also mentions of, and some wore blue ribbons in support of Ukraine throughout the evening.
Billie Eilish with her brother Finneas won Best Song for “No Time To Die.” They also performed along with other nominees Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra.
Keeping in-step with shows in the past… the even ran 3 and a half hours long.
WINNERS
Best Picture
CODA
Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith, King Richard
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Cinematography
Dune, Greig Fraser
Directing
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Original Song
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Production Design
Dune, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Visual Effects
Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Film Editing
Dune, Joe Walker
Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story”
Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Animated Short Film
he Windshield Wiper
Original Screenplay
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Adapted Screenplay
Siân Heder, CODA
Original Score
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Sound
Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
Costume Design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
THE OSCARS 2022 Ariana DeBose accepts for supporting actress :
THE OSCARS 2022 Billie Eilish and Finneas accept for Best Original Song for title track of No Time to Die :
THE OSCARS 2022 Director Sian Heder accepts for Best Motion Picture CODA :
THE OSCARS 2022 Francis Ford Coppola with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro at his side spoke as they celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Godfather :
THE OSCARS 2022 Greig Fraser accepts for best cinematography for Dune :
THE OSCARS 2022 Jenny Beavan accepts for Best Costume Design :
THE OSCARS 2022 Jessica Chastain accepts for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye :
THE OSCARS 2022 Kenneth Branagh accepts for Original Screenplay :
THE OSCARS 2022 Troy Kotsur accepts for Best Supporting Actor for CODA :
THE OSCARS 2022 Will Smith accepts for Best Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard :