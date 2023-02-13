Cody Longo, Julian Sands, ‘The Flash’ + More!

CODY LONGO DIES AT 34: According to Entertainment Tonight, Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo passed away at the age of 34. His body was found in his bed on Wednesday (February 8th), at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, called the police while she was at work because she had an “uneasy feeling” when she couldn’t reach him. His cause of death is not yet known, but according to the outlet, Longo struggled with alcohol abuse for years. In addition to Days of Our Lives, he also starred on Nickelodeon’s Hollywood Heights and was a singer/songwriting most known for his song “She Said.” Stephanie said in a statement, "The babies and I are absolutely devastated..Cody was our whole world, we are shattered. He was the BEST dad and BEST father. We will always and forever miss him and love him. We had a beautiful marriage and 3 beautiful babies ages 7, 5 and 1."

SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT PROVIDES UPDATE ON MISSING ACTOR JULIAN SANDS: Deadline reports that on Saturday (February 11th), a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department in Southern California provided an update on the search for missing actor Julian Sands. The Room with a View actor disappeared in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains a month ago. “Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful, but know the outcome may not be what we would like,” the spokesperson said. “Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger and our aviation division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future.”

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘THE FLASH:’ On Sunday (February 12th), Warner Bros. released the official trailer for The Flash just ahead of the Super Bowl. The trailer shows Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen meeting another version of himself in the multiverse, as well as two different Batmen—played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

JOHN CENA SPOTTED IN SKIRT AND HIGH HEELS WHILE FILMING ‘RICKY STANICKY:’ TMZ reports that John Cena was photographed on the set of his upcoming comedy Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia. The photos show the Peacemaker star in a short plaid skirt, high heels, and thigh-high stockings.