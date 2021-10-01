Cody Rigsby Tests Positive For Covid-19 Days After Cheryl Burke

Getty Images

Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby has tested positive for Covid-19 just days after his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, contracted the virus.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant announced in an Instagram video Thursday (Sept. 30th) that he had mild symptoms like congestion and a slight headache. Rigsby added,“In comparison to when I had Covid earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we’re super grateful for that.”

It is uncertain if he will remain on DWTS’s current season.