Home » Entertainment » Cody Rigsby Tests Positive For Covid-19 Days After Cheryl Burke

Cody Rigsby Tests Positive For Covid-19 Days After Cheryl Burke

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby has tested positive for Covid-19 just days after his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, contracted the virus.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant announced in an Instagram video Thursday (Sept. 30th) that he had mild symptoms like congestion and a slight headache. Rigsby added,“In comparison to when I had Covid earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we’re super grateful for that.”

It is uncertain if he will remain on DWTS’s current season. 

Related Articles

Katie Couric Supported Matt Lauer After He Was Fired From NBC
Khloe Kardashian Ad Is Too Hot For TV
NeNe Leakes Speaks On Her Last Days With Husband Gregg Leakes
Bethenny Frankel Dares Twitter to Cancel Her for Pronoun Stance
Jennifer Aniston Is Ready for Love Again
Investigator Says Erika Jayne Is Liable for Fraud