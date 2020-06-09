Cole Sprouse, Kaia Gerber and Madelaine Petsch Demonstrate for BLM

PRPhotos.com

Less than a week after his arrest at a protest, the 27-year-old Riverdale star hit the streets in support of Black Lives Matter with model Kaia Gerber, actresses Margaret Qualley and Eiza Gonzalez and his co-star Madelaine Petsch.

Cole Sprouse recently split with longtime love Lili Reinhart, amid rumors that he and Gerber were a thing. Last Monday, Sprouse shared his arrest story on social media, writing: "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."

In this latest protest, Gonzalez helped lead a chant, asking protestors, “What do we want?” Demonstrators responded with, “Justice!” She then asked, “When do we want it?” and they responded, “Now!”