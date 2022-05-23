Colin Cantwell, Stranger Things, The Bachelorette + More!

PRPhotos.com

COLIN CANTWELL DIES AT 90: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the man who designed the spacecraft in Star Wars, Colin Cantwell, has passed away at the age of 90. Cantwell’s designs included the X-wing Starfighter, the TIE fighter and the Death Star. He also worked on films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and WarGames.

WATCH THE FIRST EIGHT MINUTES OF ‘STRANGER THINGS 4:’ Variety reports that Netflix released the first eight minutes of the fourth season of Stranger Things on Friday (May 20th). This comes just a week before seven out of nine episodes from the new season will be available for streaming on May 27th.

PROMO FOR THE NEW SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ IS RELEASED: Entertainment Tonight reports that ABC dropped a Mean Girls-inspired promo for the new season of The Bachelorette. Watch Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey team up to find love when the series premieres on July 11th.

MILO VENTIMIGLIA TO RETURN TO ‘THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL:’ TVLine reports that This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia is set to return to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the show’s final season. This time around, we can expect to learn more about Ventimiglia’s “handsome man” character—including his name.