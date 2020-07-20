Home » Entertainment » Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale Are Dating?

Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale Are Dating?

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams started a trend. Now, Bachelor Nation’s Colton Underwood has reportedly scooped up A-lister Lucy Hale. Photos of the former Bachelor star and the Pretty Little Liars actress were published in TMZ of them hiking together at Paseo Miramar Trail in L.A.

This comes two months after Underwood split from Cassie Randolph. A source tells Us: “Colton and Lucy have been hanging out and casually dating in a non-traditional way due to the pandemic. Colton is really happy.”

Underwood and Randolph dated for two years. Randolph accused Underwood of trying to “monetize” their split by writing an additional chapter about it in his memoir, The First Time.

