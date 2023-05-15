Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown

Getty Images

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown have officially tied the knot! The pair were married on Saturday (May 13th) in front of 200 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley.

The Coming Out Colton star told People prior to the big day, “The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party. It's going to be a fun wedding, I'll say that!”

Underwood also shared that the couple created a special exhibition for guests, which they call “our loving walk.” He told the outlet, “It's inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and it's images of men in love throughout history. We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort.”

He added, “Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret.”

Underwood and Brown met in April of 2021—the same month that the former Bachelor star came out publicly in an interview with Robin Roberts. They got engaged in May of 2022.