Comedy Central Removes ‘South Park’ Episode Featuring Charlie Kirk Following His Death

Getty Images

Comedy Central pulled a South Park episode parodying Charlie Kirk from its broadcast schedule after the conservative commentator died Wednesday in a Utah Valley University campus shooting. The season 27 episode “Got A Nut” featured character Eric Cartman mimicking Kirk’s “Prove Me Wrong” persona while competing for the Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters. Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck during his America Comeback Tour and pronounced dead at a hospital. The episode remains available on streaming platforms. After the August 6th broadcast, Kirk praised the parody, calling it “a badge of honor” and describing it as “hilarious” on TikTok. (Story URL)