‘Conclave’ Viewership Is Up After Death Of Pope Francis

Interest in the Oscar-nominated film Conclave has surged following Pope Francis’s death. The acclaimed political thriller, starring Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow and Stanley Tucci, saw a 283% increase in viewership on Amazon Prime Video. Data from Luminate shows a jump from 1.8 million to 6.9 million minutes viewed after the pontiff’s passing. The movie delves into the Vatican’s secretive papal selection process and is based on a 2016 novel. Another Vatican-themed film, The Two Popes, has also spiked in viewership on Netflix by 417%. Both movies offer insights into the inner workings of the Roman Catholic Church. (CNN)

