‘Conjuring 3’ Cooks Up B.O. Win

Conjuring 3 won the box office this weekend, raking in $24 million, while A Quiet Place II still roared with $19.5 million in its second weekend out.

Conjuring 3 is the largest opening for an R-rated movie, and the third largest overall during the Pandemic, Deadline reports.

“New Line‘s Richard Brener and Carolyn Blackwood did an incredible job, in addition to Josh Goldstine and his marketing team for really letting audiences know that they can be scared in the Conjuring tradition,” said Warner Bros. Domestic Distribution Boss Jeff Goldstein this morning.

Cruella, coming in at No. 3, posted $11.2 million in receipts.