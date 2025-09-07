‘Conjuring: Last Rites’ Dominates Weekend Box Office With $83 Million

Getty Images

The Conjuring: Last Rites topped the weekend box office with an $83 million debut. That's the best opening for a horror film this year, and the third best among horror releases historically, trailing only It ($123 million in 2017) and It: Chapter Two ($91 million in 2019). Disney's Hamilton stage recording secured second position with $10 million in its theatrical premiere weekend. The Broadway production's box office success proves notable since audiences have accessed the filmed version through Disney+ streaming since 2020. Weapons claimed third place during its third weekend, earning $5.3 million. Freakier Friday and Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller Caught Stealing completed the top five rankings, collecting $3.8 million and $3.2 million respectively.