Conor McGregor Loses Appeal In Civil Rape And Sexual Assault Case

MMA fighter Conor McGregor lost his appeal and has been found liable in a civil rape and sexual assault case and ordered to pay his accuser, Nikita Hand, approximately $257,000. The incident occurred in 2018, and in November 2022, a jury ruled in Hand’s favor. McGregor’s lawyers attempted to appeal the decision, arguing that the wording of a question on the “issue paper” given to jurors and the inclusion of McGregor’s police interview statements improperly influenced the final verdict. However, on Thursday, Ireland’s court of appeal rejected McGregor’s appeal. In a now-deleted social media post, McGregor expressed disappointment that the jury did not hear all the evidence reviewed by prosecutors. Meanwhile, Hand, who accused McGregor of “brutally” raping and assaulting her while she was intoxicated, encouraged other victims of sexual assault to “speak up” and have faith that “justice will be served.” (People)