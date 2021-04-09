Cops Called to Harry & Meghan’s Home Multiple Times

PRPhotos.com

Police have been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Southern California home nine times in nine months, Page Six reports. The pair expressed security concerns during their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office has reportedly responded to calls listed as property crimes and alarm activations, the Telegraph reported, after obtaining the data under the Freedom of Information Act.

At 4:13 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies were called after a man allegedly trespassed on the property, according to the data. A 37-year-old was booked into jail.