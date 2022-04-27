Corey Gamble Says He Once Saw Blac Chyna ‘Whipping’ And ‘Hitting’ Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, testified in Blac Chyna‘s defamation trial on Tuesday (April 26th). He claimed he saw Chyna whip Rob Kardashian with an iPhone cord and threaten to kill him during a fight nearly six years ago.

Gamble said he walked into Kylie Jenner’s house, where Rob and Chyna had been staying, on December 15th, 2016, and saw that the pair were engaged in a fight. Gamble claimed that Chyna had a rod in her hand and that Rob’s face and neck looked red.

After seeing Gamble enter the home, Gamble said Chyna dropped the rod and picked up a phone cord. “She started whipping it at him. She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so Rob could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her,” he said.

Gamble added that when Rob tried to leave, “She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head. She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.” BLAC CHYNA’S LAWYER ASKS TO REDO CHYNA’S TESTIMONY

According to BuzzFeed, Blac Chyna‘s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, has requested that Chyna be allowed to retestify after accusing the Kardashians’ lawyer, Michael G. Rhodes, of a “psychological attack.”

While Chyna was on the stand last week, Rhodes showed Chyna several nude photos taken of her that Rob Kardashian had previously leaked online.

Chyna was “reduced to tears” and left “visibly shaken” after seeing these photos. Entertainment Tonight reports that she subsequently requested a break and was consoled by a friend.

An eyewitness said, “Once she left the courtroom, Chyna was seen crying and visibly shaken after seeing the photos of herself naked in the binder. She was being consoled by her male friend as she walked into a private room at the courthouse.”

Ciani is insisting that Chyna be able to redo her testimony, claiming that she was unable to adequately answer questions after seeing the photos. “I’m trying to suggest corrective action so we don’t have to have a mistrial,” Ciani said.

KIM KARDASHIAN TESTIFIES IN BLAC CHYNA’S DEFAMATION TRIAL

Rolling Stone reports that Kim Kardashian also took the stand on Tuesday (April 26th) in Blac Chyna‘s defamation trial. Since Chyna is claiming the Kardashian-Jenners are responsible for the second season of Rob & Chyna getting cancelled, Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, questioned Kardashian about texts she sent to producers.

One of Kardashian’s texts reads, “Chyna told everyone that she’s on her show and she went to go get Dream’s ears pierced with Rob on camera today. We specifically all had a talk about this and said Chyna can never be on her show.”

The message continued, “I think we all need to take a break from filming for a while until you guys figure out what you’re going to do because Chyna will not be on our show. And it actually puts my brother in a bad position. He ends up crying all day, saying the only reason she showed up was because she’s filming. So I think we just really all need a break from filming to wrap our heads around, do we want to be on a show that Chyna’s on, because you know we don’t.”

Ciani said to Kardashian, “In this text, you’re saying that you already got Chyna off of her show, and now you didn’t want her coming on Keeping Up With the Kardashians any longer.”

Kardashian replied, “No, that’s not what I’m saying. Nothing says anything about me getting her off of her show. This is clearly voice-dictated. I think the ‘her,’ where it says, ‘Chyna told everyone that she’s on her show,’ it would be, ‘She’s on our show."”