‘Cosby Show’ Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies In Accidental Drowning At 54

Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role as Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show, has tragically passed away at the age of 54 in an accidental drowning incident during a family vacation in Costa Rica. Warner was caught in a strong current while swimming near Cocles beach in Limon, Costa Rica, leading to his asphyxiation and subsequent death. His body was identified by the Costa Rican national police on Sunday. Warner’s performance as Theo Huxtable earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. After The Cosby Show, Warner continued his acting career, starring in shows such as Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, and The Resident. He also directed episodes of various TV series and produced educational content, including a Grammy-winning song. Warner is survived by his wife and daughter. (Variety)