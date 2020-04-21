Court Papers: Prince Harry Pleaded With Thomas Markle Before Wedding as Meghan Markle Talks Elephant

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry pleaded with Thomas Markle, his bride Meghan Markle‘s father on the eve of their wedding in May of 2018, according to new court documents filed at the high court Monday.

He sent his future father-in-law a series of texts after Thomas pulled out of walking Meghan down the aisle for their televised wedding at the last minute. That came after a storm of bad publicity in which Thomas admitted to staging paparazzi shots to make himself look better.

One of the texts allegedly read: “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

He added: “Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1.”

But instead of replying, Thomas reportedly told TMZ that he’d had a heart attack.

Meghan also reached out, according to The Guardian: “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts … Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond … Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us … What hospital are you at?”

In the court filing, Meghan reports that the last contact she received from her father happened at 4:57 am on May 19th, 2018, the morning of the wedding, and that they have not spoken since. The Duchess of Sussex has also sued the Daily Mail on Sunday for invading her privacy by publishing a letter from her father. The pair have also cut off four UK tabloids—The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror—who they say have published “distorted, false or invasive” stories about them.

GMA

Meanwhile, in an interview taped last summer, Meghan is plugging her new Disney documentary Elephant on Good Morning America.

She said: “I’ve been really lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them in their wildlife you understand that we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.”

Meghan continued: “These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected. You see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing, the close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young — I think they are a lot more like us than they are different.”

Meghan added: “I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they are facing we would take care of each other, this planet and these animals in a very different way.”