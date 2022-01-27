Home » Entertainment » Courtney Cox Says She’s Open To Marrying Johnny McDaid

Courtney Cox Says She’s Open To Marrying Johnny McDaid

Courtney Cox opened to People about her eight-year relationship with musician Johnny McDaid.

The Scream star, who divorced David Arquette in 2013, told the outlet that she is open to getting married again. She said, “I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it.”

She bragged about her boyfriend's finer qualities, saying that McDaid is “a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient.”

The Friends alum added, “He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous.”

