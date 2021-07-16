Home » Entertainment » Courtney Stodden Accepts Jason Bigss’ Apology

Jason Biggs sent a personal apology to Courtney Stodden for the cruel comments he made about her online.

In the message, the American Pie star told the reality personality that he is attempting to lead a “clean and sober life” and as a part of that, he is taking accountability for his past decisions.

Stodden shared the private message on Twitter Thursday (July 15th) and took the opportunity to jab at Chrissy Teigen who they previously criticized for only making a public apology, rather than a private one, in order to save her endorsement deals.

They wrote, “This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability.”

