Courtney Stodden Comes Out as Non-Binary

PRPhotos.com
Courtney Stodden is coming out as non-binary, and plans to use they/them pronouns, sharing that they still don’t entirely feel like they’ve found their place in the world.

Stodden wrote on IG: “I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color. #bekind #beopen #loveyourself.”

The model entered the public eye in 2011 when she married the 60-year-old Doug Hutchinson. Stodden was 16. They split in 2017.

Several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Ruby Rose, Laverne Cox and Rose McGowan have come out as nonbinary or trans.

