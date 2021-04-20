Home » Entertainment » Courtney Stodden Credits Elliot Page and Sam Smith for Courage

Courtney Stodden Credits Elliot Page and Sam Smith for Courage

PRPhotos.com
Courtney Stodden is crediting Elliot Page and Sam Smith with helping them come out as non-binary.

The 26-year-old told Page Six: “For the longest time I would sit in the shadows and watch brave souls like Elliot Page, Sam Smith and other mainstream celebrities come out. I knew I felt the same as them, but I was afraid I would be ignored because I present as high-femme non-binary.”

Stodden told Page Six that their LBGTQIA+ fans gave them the courage to “live my truth fearlessly regardless of my presentation.”

Page came out as transgender in December. Smith also identifies as non-binary.

