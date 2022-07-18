Craig Robinson, Kate Bosworth, Armie Hammer + More!

PRPhotos.com

CRAIG ROBINSON CANCELS PERFORMANCE DUE TO SHOOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA: Today reports that The Office star Craig Robinson canceled his stand-up performance in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night (July 16th) due to an active shooter at the venue, The Comedy Zone. Robinson was in the green room at the time of the shooting, and luckily no one was injured. The shooter was taken into custody by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

KATE BOSWORTH FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM MICHAEL POLISH: According to Entertainment Tonight, Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Michael Polish, on Friday (July 15th). Bosworth announced that the pair were going their separate ways through an Instagram post back in August 2021. The Straw Dogs actress is currently dating Tusk actor Justin Long. The couple went Instagram official in May.

ARMIE HAMMER IS REPORTEDLY ‘CUT OFF’ FROM HIS FAMILY DYNASTY: Amid reports that disgraced Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer is working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands, a source shared that he’s been “cut off” from his family’s wealth. According to Page Six, Hammer’s great grandfather became a billionaire oil tycoon in the 1950s, establishing his family’s fortune. “His dad won’t help him anymore and he’s been cut off, so he got to work,” the source said about the Death on the Nile actor. It was also recently reported that Robert Downey Jr. secretly paid for Hammer’s six-month stay at a Florida rehab facility.

BLAKE JENNER IS ARRESTED ON DUI IN CALIFORNIA: TMZ reports that Glee star Blake Jenner was arrested for driving under the influence last weekend in Burbank, California. The Burbank Police Department told the outlet that officers pulled Jenner over when they noticed that he ran through a red light. The What/If actor was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and will have to appear in court at a later date.