‘Creed III’ Is A Knockout At The Domestic Box Office

Creed III dominated the domestic box office over the weekend, as Michael B. Jordan‘s directorial debut brought in $58.6 million. Deadline reports that this is the best opening for the franchise and the “highest debut ever for a sports movie.” The film is expected to surpass totals for the previous two films as well, as Creed saw $109.8 million stateside, and Creed II saw $115.7 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (March 3rd) through Sunday (March 5th):

1. Creed III, $58.6 million 2. Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, $12.4 million 3. Cocaine Bear, $11 million 4. Demon Slayer … Swordvillage, $10.1 million 5. Jesus Revolution, $8.65 million 6. Avatar: The Way of Water, $3.57 million 7. Operation Fortune …, $3.1 million 8. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $2.72 million 9. Magic Mike’s Last Dance, $1.18 million 10. 80 for Brady, $845,000

