Crew Walking on Eggshells Around Tom Cruise

PRPhotos.com

Tom Cruise‘s expletive-riddled meltdown on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 has left the crew walking on eggshells, insiders tell Us.

“They believe it had a lot to do with his ego. Good intentions aside, he didn’t need to rant and rave the way he did,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the crew has been “walking on eggshells” ever since the actor exploded on them.

Cruise threatened crew members, screaming at those who didn’t follow protocol: “We are not shutting this f–king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f–king gone.”

The 58-year-old reportedly shelled out $665K to house crew members on cruise ships during the shoot and was horrified when he saw them breaking protocol. “According to him, there’s no margin for error, especially when so many other productions have been shut down.”

Some in Hollywood, like George Clooney, defending his intentions, if not the execution. But his longtime critic Leah Remini dubbed the leaked audio a “publicity stunt.”