Critics Choice Awards Set To Return On January 4th On E! & USA

The 31st edition of the Critics Choice Awards is scheduled for January 4th and will be broadcast on both E! and USA Network. The awards ceremony recognizes excellence in both film and television, with TV nominations revealed on December 4th and film categories on the following day. The ceremony will be held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with the broadcast airing at 7:00 p.m. EST. “The Critics Choice Association is excited to kick off awards season as the first major televised show of 2026,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said, emphasizing the show’s role in honoring the creative community. The 2024 Critics Choice Awards crowned Anora as Best Picture. (UPI)