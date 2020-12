PRPhotos.com

Universal DreamWork‘s The Croods: A New Age topped the box office for the third weekend in a row, with $3 million, and a total haul of $24 million. Half Brothers came in second with $490K, with the re-release of Elf rounding out the top three with $390K.

Meanwhile, industry analysts will be watching the simultaneous release of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and in theaters.