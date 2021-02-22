Home » Entertainment » ‘Croods’ Crosses $50M

‘Croods’ Crosses $50M

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Universal/DreamWorks Animation‘s Croods: A New Age has led the box office for five of the past 13 weekends, including the last two. This weekend, it crossed the $50 million mark with a total of $1.7 million in receipts this weekend, making it close to becoming the top-grossing movie during the pandemic. Warner Bros‘ Tenet currently holds the crown with $57.9 million.

Croods’ voice talent includes Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone.

The Little Things came in second with $1.2 million, then Judas and the Black Messiah, with $905K.

Related Articles

‘Croods: A New Age’ Wins B.O.
‘Croods 2’ Tops B.O.
‘The Croods: A New Age’ Opens to $9.7M
Industry News: The Croods, Mandalorian, In Memoriam and More!
Frozen 2 Crosses $800M Globally
Avengers Crosses $2B Mark at Box Office