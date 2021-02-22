‘Croods’ Crosses $50M

PRPhotos.com

Universal/DreamWorks Animation‘s Croods: A New Age has led the box office for five of the past 13 weekends, including the last two. This weekend, it crossed the $50 million mark with a total of $1.7 million in receipts this weekend, making it close to becoming the top-grossing movie during the pandemic. Warner Bros‘ Tenet currently holds the crown with $57.9 million.

Croods’ voice talent includes Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone.

The Little Things came in second with $1.2 million, then Judas and the Black Messiah, with $905K.