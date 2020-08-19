Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Rape

PRPhotos.com

A new accuser is coming forward with allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr. A woman is claiming that Gooding coaxed her into a Soho hotel room in the summer of 2013 to rape her twice. The woman, who filed suit anonymously as a Jane Doe, said the assault happened after she met him in the VIP section of a Greenwich Village lounge, Page Six reports.

When he got her into the room, the woman said in the suit that he put on Mumford & Sons music and undressed, despite the woman telling him she wanted to leave.

Per the suit: “Plaintiff was wearing a halter top dress that evening. Defendant finished taking off his clothes (he was now completely naked) and forcibly and without consent put one hand in her halter top to touch Plaintiff’s breasts and one hand up her dress.”

She was allegedly raped vaginally and anally. After, the woman rushed “downstairs in order to meet her friend, and hurriedly left the hotel room.” She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Gooding is already facing a criminal trial on six misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse stemming from three accusers.