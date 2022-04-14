Home » Entertainment » Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time For Sexual Abuse Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time For Sexual Abuse Case

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Cuba Gooding Jr. will not face any jail time for the sexual abuse case filed against him in 2018.

The 54-year-old Jerry McGuire star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor forcible touching charge in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday (April 13th) for non-consensually kissing a woman in a night club four years ago.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, the plea deal allows the star to keep working and requires him to continue treatment for alcohol abuse. If he complies with the terms of the deal, the charge will be reduced to a non-criminal violation in six months.

Related Articles

Tyra Banks’ Twitter Disappears Amid Backlash For America’s Next Top Model
Will Smith Is Banned From The Academy Awards For 10 Years
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Engaged For The Second Time
Sam Elliott Apologizes For His Power Of The Dog Comments
Caitlyn Jenner Discusses Her First Time Meeting Pete Davidson
Cole Sprouse Says ‘Fame Is A Trauma,’ Especially For ‘Young Women’