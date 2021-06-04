Cuba Gooding Jr. Loses Groping Lawsuit

PRPhotos.com

The bartender who accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her has won a default judgement against the actor.

Natasha Ashworth sued Gooding in October 2019, claiming that he repeatedly tried to pinch her butt while she was serving him at Tao Downtown nightclub the year before.

Page Six report that the Jerry Maguire star never responded to Ashworth’s complaint and never even hired a civil attorney to defend against the suit, prompting her to request a default judgement against him in January.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Alexander Tisch granted the bartender’s request on Wednesday (June 2nd) for a default judgement against Gooding on the claims of assault and battery but denied default judgment on the claim of infliction of emotional distress citing redundancy.

The judge said the case should be set for trial to determine the damages that Ashworth should be awarded.

Gooding’s criminal defense attorney Mark Heller said that “the claim is baseless and the judgment is worthless.”